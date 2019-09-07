MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police are “vigorously” investigating the city’s 16th homicide of the year.
Officers were called to the 2100 block of Glenridge Avenue in the Battle Creek neighborhood at about 1:15 a.m. on a report of a shooting, though they arrived to find no victim at the scene.
Police were soon informed that a man with a gunshot wound to the torso was dropped off at Regions Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
One-hundred-and-eight people have been shot in St. Paul so far in 2019. Eight of those shootings have occurred since last Friday, two of which were fatal.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the St. Paul Police Homicide Unit at 651-266-5650.
READ MORE: St. Paul Police: Off-Duty Firefighter Tom Harrigan Shot To Death In His East Side Home