MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Ramsey County Attorney will conduct a review of manufacturing company Water Gremlin, according to a spokesperson for the office.
The White Bear Township company is under fire for releasing elevated levels of a toxic chemical into the air for more than 15 years. The company paid the state $7 million dollars in fines and corrective action earlier this year.
On Thursday, Legislative Auditor Jim Nobles also said he will investigate the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s role in the scandal. Republican State Sen. Roger Chamberlain made the request last week. The MPCA is the regulatory agency overseeing Water Gremlin.
The spokesperson for the Ramsey County Attorney says the office is gathering information to support “any local investigative and enforcement action that could be undertaken under the authority and powers of the county attorney as well as an interested investigative agency.”
For more than seven months, WCCO has been investigating what went wrong in this case.
