MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Richfield Saturday night.
Police say the incident began with a pursuit in Edina. The pursuit ended with the man being shot near the intersection of 77th Street East and Chicago Avenue in Richfield around 10:22 p.m.
Police say the incident involved officers from the Edina and Richfield Police Departments. No officers were hurt.
Authorities are also investigating a Facebook Live video. The video shows a man driving around listening to music, when he abruptly gets out of the car, out of view. A few seconds later, several gunshots can be heard. An official from the city of Edina said they’re aware of the video.
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for updates.
