COON RAPIDS, Minn. (WCCO) — The Coon Rapids Fire Department says no one was injured after a train struck a vehicle Saturday night.

The crash happened at Northdale Boulevard and 119th Avenue in Coon Rapids around 9 p.m. The department says the vehicle was stuck on the tracks when it was hit by a west bound BNSF train and subsequently caught fire.

Authorities say the vehicle was up against a liquefied petroleum gas tanker car.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire, and all occupants of the vehicle escaped safely.

