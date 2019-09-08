Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say a man was arrested Sunday evening after he allegedly stole a vehicle and crashed multiple times in Minneapolis.
Officers were called to a report of a carjacking at Lake Street and Cedar Avenue around 4:30 p.m. According to police, the suspect was involved in a crash at 13th Avenue and Cedar with the stolen car, fled the scene and crashed again at Cedar and 38th Street.
Several cars were damaged during the crashes. No serious injuries were reported.
The man is currently in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.
