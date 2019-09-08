



– A 30-year-old man was shot and killed by police Saturday night in Richfield following a live-streamed vehicle pursuit that began in Edina. Officers say he confronted them with a knife after exiting the car.

Police say the man, identified as Brian Quinones of Richfield, was shot near the intersection of 77th Street East and Chicago Avenue around 10:22 p.m. The incident involved officers from Edina and Richfield, none of which were hurt.

“He was a musician, he was a barber – he was just such a humble person,” Joshua Quinones said of his older brother, Brian.

Fighting back tears, Joshua was overcome with emotion as he talked about Brian, who less than 24 hours earlier was killed by police near the very spot where candles and balloons now serve as a memorial.

“(Brian) had suicidal thoughts. That was it. He had it all planned out. That was his plan,” Joshua said.

Authorities are also investigating a Facebook Live video. The video shows a man driving and listening to music when he abruptly gets exits the car. A few seconds later, several gunshots can be heard.

On Facebook, Brian posted “So sorry” before starting the Facebook Live stream. Joshua said his brother texted him those same words. The two then talked on the phone.

“I heard the sadness in his voice,” Joshua said.

When Brian hung up, Joshua said, “I told my sister we gotta go to the apartment. We gotta go to (Brian’s) apartment and see if he’s OK. We went over there and he wasn’t there and then that’s when my sister went on Facebook and he had the Facebook Live. She was texting him like, ‘Don’t do anything stupid.'”

Joshua feels officers should have used a Taser to subdue him instead of firing their guns.

At a vigil Sunday evening near the spot where Quinones was killed, people prayed with hopes of giving strength to his wife and their son as calls for justice echoed down the block.

Family and friends of Brian Quinones gathering near the spot where he was killed last night. The mother of their child just arrived, extremely distraught. His brother feels police could've handled things differently last night. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/EC8v7RzRav — Jeff Wagner (@Jeff_Wagner4) September 8, 2019

Hassan Qerei, who was at the vigil, said he worked with Quinones at General Mills. He was wearing a hoodie bearing the letters BTMC. Quinones was a rapper who went by the name “Blessed The MC.” Qerei said he struggled to watch the Facebook Live video.

“I was just thinking (Quinones) just making, recording a new video clip for his music or something. I can’t believe what happened,” he said.

Many who attended the vigil then marched in protest on Interstate 494, stopping traffic for a half-hour.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.

On Sunday night, both cities released statements regarding the shooting.

“The City of Edina grieves alongside the family of the deceased, the officers involved and their families, and the Richfield and Edina communities,” a statement from the City of Edina reads in part.

“On behalf of the City Council and staff, our thoughts are with the family of the deceased, the officers involved and their families, and our community. The loss of life in any shooting is a tragedy,” the City of Richfield said in a statement.

The Law Enforcement Labor Services, which is the union that represents officers in Richfield, also released a statement.

“We do know this was a tragedy,” Sean Gormley Gormley, executive director of LELS, said in part. “We know family and friends of the deceased are grieving. We know lives are changed forever. These are some of the most difficult scenarios officers will ever face in their careers. No officer ever reports for duty hoping to be involved in something like this. Our focus should be on all those who are hurting right now and need support.”