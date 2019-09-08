  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man was shot and killed by police Saturday night in Richfield following a vehicle pursuit that began in Edina, according to authorities.

(credit: CBS)

Police say the pursuit ended with the man, identified by family as Brian Quinones, being shot near the intersection of 77th Street East and Chicago Avenue in Richfield around 10:22 p.m. The incident involved officers from Edina and Richfield. No officers were hurt.

Authorities are also investigating a Facebook Live video. The video shows a man driving and listening to music when he abruptly gets out of the car, out of view. A few seconds later, several gunshots can be heard. An official from the city of Edina says they’re aware of the video.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for updates.

