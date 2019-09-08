MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man was shot and killed by police Saturday night in Richfield following a vehicle pursuit that began in Edina, according to authorities.
Police say the pursuit ended with the man, identified by family as Brian Quinones, being shot near the intersection of 77th Street East and Chicago Avenue in Richfield around 10:22 p.m. The incident involved officers from Edina and Richfield. No officers were hurt.
Joshua Quinones said his older brother, Brian Quinones, was having suicidal thoughts. Joshua said they talked yesterday and he even rushed to Brian's apt to check on him but he wasn't there. Brian was killed by police last night in Richfield after a pursuit. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/cNRiP9sN3x
— Jeff Wagner (@Jeff_Wagner4) September 8, 2019
Authorities are also investigating a Facebook Live video. The video shows a man driving and listening to music when he abruptly gets out of the car, out of view. A few seconds later, several gunshots can be heard. An official from the city of Edina says they’re aware of the video.
Family and friends of Brian Quinones gathering near the spot where he was killed last night. The mother of their child just arrived, extremely distraught. His brother feels police could've handled things differently last night. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/EC8v7RzRav
— Jeff Wagner (@Jeff_Wagner4) September 8, 2019
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.
