Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a 60-year-old man was accidentally shot Sunday morning while bird hunting with family in Wisconsin.
According to investigators, four family members were bird hunting together at a game farm in Red Cedar when one of them put a shotgun against some brush. The shotgun fell over, causing it to fire. The safety was not engaged, and birdshot struck the man.
He was airlifted to the hospital.
The investigation is ongoing. No additional information is available at this time.
You must log in to post a comment.