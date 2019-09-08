Comments
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — South St. Paul police are asking the public’s help finding a missing 11-year-old girl.
Madison (Maddie) Anne Jungbauer was last seen at her home in the 1400 block of Concord Street South around midnight Sunday. She was noticed missing at 9 a.m.
Police say Jungbauer left information behind suggesting she may have left willingly. Police are investigating a possible online relationship she formed with an individual who may be involved with her leaving.
If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, authorities ask you contact the South St. Paul Police Department at 651-554-3300.
