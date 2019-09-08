MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health is continuing to investigate the vaping-related death of a Minnesotan.
That person is one of five who have died across the country, and more one of more than 450 cases of lung injury from vaping.
The number of vaping-related cases is growing. Across the nation, there at least 215 cases of confirmed lung injury related to vaping and more than 235 suspected cases. Many of the deaths and injuries have been linked to black market products with THC in them. THC is the agent in marijuana that gets you high.
The vaping craze is especially popular among teens, with one survey reporting 20% of high school-aged kids vaping regularly — 40% have at least tried vaping. The Minnesota Department of Health reports that 34% of high school students and 15% of middle school students have used an e-cigarette to vape recreational marijuana.
Dr. Ruth Lynfield is the Minnesota state epidemiologist. She was a guest on WCCO Sunday Morning.
“This is a very complex investigation,” Lynfield said. “It’s been said it’s a national investigation. We are still early on; we are interviewing people, we are collecting products.”
The governor of Michigan Gretchen Whitmer has even gone so far as to call vaping a public health emergency and is banning the sale of flavored e-cigarettes statewide.
