



– Football is back at U.S. Bank Stadium, and Vikings fans aren’t letting a little rain put a damper on their forecast for the season.

After all, fans couldn’t be happier with Sunday’s game. The Vikings started the season with a 28-12 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Brad and Tanya Brettin are feeling good about what’s ahead for their team.

“Got a strong defense, got a strong offense, got a good offensive line, I think finally, so I think good things are going to happen this year,” Brad said.

The Monticello couple is ready to see the Vikings go all the way. Their fellow fans are also hoping for a good year.

“It doesn’t matter what the score is at the end of the game as long as we are on the winning side, I just hope the guys stay healthy,” Kurt Urban said.

RELATED: Vikings Trample Falcons 28-12 Behind Fierce Defense, Cook

Father and son, Kurt and Josh, came to tailgate before the game. The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree when it comes to showing Vikings pride.

“His helmet basically inspired me to have my own little style. That was his, this is mine and I am happy to have my own little gig going on,” Josh said.

Love for the Vikings reaches much farther than Minnesota’s borders. Some fans came from Norway for the regular season home opener.

“This is the first one, but I have seen plenty of them every season,” one fan from Norway said. “And actually, I have been playing American football in Norway so I love real football, not soccer, I love football.”

Whether crossing the street or crossing the ocean, the destination and the goal are the same – show up and support the purple and gold.

“Vikings fans are the most loyal fans. You gotta stick with ’em,” Tanya said.