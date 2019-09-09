MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a 19-year-old Brooklyn Park man has been charged in the death of his 2-month-old son.
Derrick Tyshawn Johnson was charged Monday with second-degree murder.
According to the criminal complaint, the baby had multiple injuries when he died, including a skull fracture, bleeding inside the skull on the surface of the brain and bruising near the eyelid, the jaw and on the boy’s forehead near the hairline.
On Sept. 3, officers responded to the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North in Brooklyn Park on a report of an unconscious baby. According to court documents, Johnson told police his son fell off the bed while he was in the bathroom. Officers say the baby was cool to the touch.
Johnson reportedly told police he attempted to give his son a bottle and call the baby’s mother. Police say he called 911 25 minutes after he saw his son on the floor.
Though the baby was rushed to the emergency room, the doctor told police he suspected the boy died 30 minutes to two hours before being taken to the hospital.
According to a physician who specialized in child injuries, the baby’s trauma was consistent with abuse. The medical examiner says the infant’s injuries would likely not have resulted from a short fall or drop. A final autopsy report is pending.
Johnson will make his first court appearance Tuesday.
