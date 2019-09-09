



A music icon made an appearance in the Twin Cities over the weekend.

Sting stopped by the Ordway in St. Paul for a private performance to preview his Broadway musical “The Last Ship.” The show makes its Twin Cities debut in the Spring.

The 18-time Grammy Award-winner and former Police frontman, whose career spans more than four decades, played songs from “The Last Ship.” The show is based on his life growing up in a shipyard town in England. St. Paul was one of five US cities chosen.

“I never forgot the town that made me,” Sting told the audience of roughly 150 guests. “That gave me my ambition.”

WCCO’s Kate Raddatz got the chance to talk with Sting in a one-on-one interview after the show.

“I’ve always had fun playing here [in Minnesota],” he said.

Sting is on a brief break in a world tour promoting his album, “My Songs,” new recordings of some of his greatest hits.

“Songs are living things so my relationship with all of those songs, some could be 40 years old and they’re still evolving,” Sting said.

He’ll wrap up the album tour this year before starring in The Last Ship and launching a Vegas residency next year. Raddatz asked the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame musician if he ever finds time to relax.

“Explain that concept to me, relax,” Sting said with a laugh. “I relax on stage. I walk in and it’s my living room with my guitar here, my table here. I know where I am.”

The Last Ship runs April 8 – April 19 at the Ordway. Tickets are on sale now.

You can find more information here.