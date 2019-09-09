  • WCCO 4On Air

MILTON, Wis. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say an Edgerton man has died after he was run over by a bulldozer in Rock County.

First responders were called to a property in the Town of Milton about 5:30 p.m. Sunday where the 30-year-old man was found unresponsive. Authorities say lifesaving measures were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office says the victim was working alone and doing some excavating at the property. An investigation continues.

