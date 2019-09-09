



A UMD student who was found dead Friday afternoon after going missing over Labor Day weekend died from an apparent drowning, according to the Anoka County Medical Examiner.

Authorities say 21-year-old Jacob Lavoie’s body was recovered around 3 p.m. Friday from the Minnesota Slip near Canal Park.

Lavoie was last seen just after midnight on September 1, leaving Grandma’s Sports Garden — which is just a couple hundred feet away from the slip.

UMD Chancellor Lynn Black released this statement Friday:

This is an incredibly sad time. As much as we try to be prepared for something like this, it’s extremely difficult. UMD is such a tight community and we’re concerned for Jacob’s family, his friends on campus, and the faculty and staff that knew him. One of the qualities that defines UMD is the strong contentedness that exists among our community. As much as we may mourn individually for Jacob, our strength is in pulling together and leaning on each other to move forward. In the coming days, we’ll reach out to our students and share resources for those who are grieving this great loss.

We acknowledge the tremendous efforts of our community law enforcement agencies who worked on this search– the Duluth Police Department, the UMD Police Department, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, and the St. Louis County Rescue Squad. We are also so grateful to the community for their sincere support.

According to authorities, the toxicology report is pending.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the Lavoie family.