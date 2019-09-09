Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Metro Transit’s Green Line train was delayed Monday due to an apparent train vs. pedestrian incident, according to Metro Transit.
The incident happened around 12:28 p.m. near the intersection of University Avenue and Grotto Street. Crews tended to the scene while the transportation company asked commuters to use an alternative route.
At 1:18 p.m., Metro Transit tweeted that all trains had continued service.
1:18 p.m. METRO Green Line update: Eastbound service from University/Grotto is resuming. All stations are being served at this time. Thank you for your patience as we get back on schedule. ^CB
Details about the condition of the pedestrian were unavailable.
