MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Metro Transit’s Green Line train was delayed Monday due to an apparent train vs. pedestrian incident, according to Metro Transit.

The incident happened around 12:28 p.m. near the intersection of University Avenue and Grotto Street. Crews tended to the scene while the transportation company asked commuters to use an alternative route.

At 1:18 p.m., Metro Transit tweeted that all trains had continued service.

Details about the condition of the pedestrian were unavailable.

