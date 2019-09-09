MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A week of wet weather is kicking off Monday with possible severe storms in the Twin Cities.
The National Weather Service says there’s a slight risk for severe weather Monday afternoon in southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro. Threats include damaging winds, hail and even isolated tornadoes.
#severewx #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/mc84s3jarP
— NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) September 9, 2019
Forecaster Katie Steiner says rain will likely hit the metro area around noon, with the severe storms rumbling through in the late afternoon and early evening hours.
In northern Minnesota, widespread showers and non-severe storms are expected during the same time period.
Following the storms, Tuesday will be dry, but steamy. Dew points are expected to hit the mid-60s and temperatures could climb to 80 degrees.
More rain is in store for Wednesday and Thursday. By the time the rain ends Friday morning, some communities could see weeklong rain accumulations up to 4 inches.
For context: the metro area usually sees about 3 inches of rain during the entire month of September.
Very wet week! Temperatures in the 60s where precipitation is occurring, but near 80 if sunshine develops. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/lOC1nZghmp
— NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) September 9, 2019
