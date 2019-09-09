Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — How would you like to spend the day in your boss’s shoes? Monday is your big chance.
It’s National Boss-Employee Exchange Day.
The goal is to allow bosses and employees to get some insight into each other’s roles so the can understand each other a little better and maybe even boost productivity and morale.
It falls on the first Monday after Labor Day, every year.
