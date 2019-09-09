Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two people who died Saturday morning in an apparent murder-suicide in New Brighton have been identified by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office as husband and wife.
Police responded to a residence in the 2100 block of West County Road E where officers found 34-year-old Mainhia Yang and 51-year-old Ge Vang. Investigators say Vang allegedly shot his wife, Mainhia, in the apartment and died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Officials say a witness called police from a nearby gas station early Saturday morning reporting Vang had a gun and a gunshot was heard.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension assisted New Brighton police with the investigation.
