MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a man has been arrested in connection to a robbery at the Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union in Alexandria last month.
It happened at about 4:24 p.m. on Aug. 29 at the branch on the 400 block of 3rd Avenue East. The bank teller told investigators the robber said he was armed, but no weapon was seen.
According to the Alexandria Police Department, this case is in conjunction to a larger investigation involving the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Authorities say six other jurisdictions have had similar robberies throughout the past two months.
No details have been released about the suspect, as the investigation is ongoing.
The case is expected to be charged federally. More details are expected to be released later this week.
