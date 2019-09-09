  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An 11-year-old died Friday morning in a farming-related incident north of the Twin Cities metro, according to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities responded around 9:22 a.m. to the 6000 block of 110th Street in Milaca on a report of a farming accident.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that two juveniles, ages 13 and 11, had been operating a team of horses pulling a manure spreader when they hit a rock, throwing both of them off the spreader. Authorities say the 11-year-old was then run over by the manure spreader, resulting in his death. The 13-year-old sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The Anoka County Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting an autopsy. The name of the victim will be released at a later time.

The accident is currently under investigation by the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office.

