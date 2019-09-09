Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Ramsey County are warning residents to remain alert after receiving numerous reports of a bear spotted in the area.
According to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, a bear has been reported in Vadnais Heights, North Oaks, White Bear Township and Polar Park coming out of Tamarack Nature Center.
The last reported sighting of the bear was around 6:40 Monday morning in Vadnais Heights near Greenhaven Drive and Centerville Road, the sheriff’s office said.
If you see the bear, residents are encouraged to stay away and call 911.
