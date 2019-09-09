ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The city of St. Paul is adding environmentally friendly vehicles to its fleet.
In total, the city of St. Paul is replacing 10 public works vehicles with environmentally friendly vehicles, including sweepers, clam trucks and aerial lifts.
Public works says the new street sweeper will release significantly less emissions than the old one, and that it will be equal to removing 2,900 cars off St. Paul roads.
All 10 of these new vehicles will be equal to removing 20,000 cars from the roads when it comes to reducing air pollution.
A representative with the Department of Health was at Monday’s reveal to explain why these 10 new vehicles will contribute to the overall health improvement of Minnesotans.
“While our air quality is generally good in Minnesota, even low to moderate levels of air pollution can lead to serious health issues, including death and cardio pulmonary events,” Jessie Shmool said.
The vehicles in total cost about $2 million, and they were primarily funded through grants provided by Project Green Fleet and Clean Air Minnesota.
