MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More Minnesota travelers are pointing the finger at Sun Country Airlines after a 14-hour wait in San Francisco. A flight that should have left at midnight last night instead didn’t take off until late this afternoon.

From Mexico to New Jersey, some high profile canceled flights have put Sun Country in the headlines as of late. The airline blames the problem on runway construction out west for this most recent event. Passengers told WCCO communication from the company again seems to be the biggest problem for them.

After a fun weekend with friends in San Francisco, Sophia Reed was at the airport last night to be able to be back to work as a promotion producer for the news at WCCO. Instead, her stay lasted much longer, first a delay from midnight to 3 a.m., and then it changed to 2:30 p.m. Monday.

“This has really been a disappointment,” she said. “I’d rather write about it than deal with it.”

Sun Country blames the 14-hour delay on ongoing runway construction at San Francisco International Airport that lead to hundreds of delays and cancellations this weekend.

After the first delay, Sun County says safety regulations meant the same crew wasn’t able to operate the return flight. It had to wait for replacements.

However, it’s the messaging passengers like Sophia struggle with most. There was no Sun Country representative on hand to deliver developments in person, and a customer service line that closed for the night.

“They’re saying it’s the airport’s fault. We’re saying as passengers we should have been better notified of this so we could make better plans. They’re saying it’s not their responsibility to do that,” Reed said. “They literally told us buy a different ticket or find a hotel and wait it out.”

A Facebook group has allowed frustrated Sun Country customers to vent. Last week, Marcia Krogseng says the airline canceled her return flight to Minneapolis from Washington D.C. without telling her. It cost her hundreds of dollars to get back on Delta.