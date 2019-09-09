Oct 26th & 27th, 2019
10:00a-5:00p
$3 Admission at the Door, Kids 12 & Under are Free!
Eisenhower Community Center, Minnesota 7, Hopkins, MN 55305
http://twincitiesbeadbazaar.com/
The Twin Cities Bead Bazaar, a semi-annual gathering of artists, crafters, jewelry designers and stone lovers, will be held once again at the Eisenhower Community Center in Hopkins, MN, on October 26 & 27. The show is hosted and organized by Edina’s own Dakota Stones and Goody Beads. Dozens of local and nationally known vendors will offer their wide selection of semi-precious gemstones, beads, kit and patterns, and finished jewelry. Show highlights include an appearance by social media influencer and jewelry designer Candie Cooper, author of multiple books on jewelry-related crafts, host of her own Facebook Live shows watched by her 9000+ followers, and frequent guest on Jewelry TV. Attendees have the opportunity to participate in numerous Make-and-Take projects or classes, in which jewelry-making techniques are gained while completing a project. There is something for all levels of learning!
