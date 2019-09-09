MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Next month, Xcel Energy Center will implement a policy limiting the types of bags patrons can carry into the venue.
Starting Oct. 15, the same bag policy used for Minnesota Wild games will apply to all events at the St. Paul arena due to safety reasons.
Attendees will only be allowed to bring a clear tote, plastic gallon storage bag or a purse about the size of a hand with or without a handle or strap.
The venue will also no longer allow guests to leave and re-enter for any reason, including to smoke. That policy is effective Monday.
The arena is updating its payments systems, too. Beginning Sept. 12, Xcel Energy Center will have dedicated electronic payment systems at select locations that will only accept credit cards, gift cards, Apple Pay and Google Pay.
