



St. Paul police are investigating after three people died in separate shootings in a span of nine hours.

18-Year-Old Shot On The Sidewalk

The first shooting happened Monday afternoon on the city’s north end, near the intersection of Rice Street and Winnipeg Avenue.

An 18-year-old man, who was walking on the sidewalk, was struck by gunfire. Responding officers found him with grave wounds in a nearby grocery store, where he died shortly after.

Good Samaritan Shot Responding To Crash

The second homicide happened around 10 p.m. in the Payne Phalen neighborhood, at the scene of a four-car crash.

Witnesses say the man who caused the crash shot a good Samaritan who came outside to help.

The good Samaritan died. Police say the suspect is in custody.

Man Dies At Regions Hospital

Around midnight, two men showed up at Regions Hospital with gunshot wounds. Their car had several bullet holes.

One of the victims had non-life-threatening injuries. The other was pronounced dead on arrival.

No arrests have been made in connection to this shooting.

Homicides Under Investigation

So far, no names of the victims in the recent shootings have been released.

St. Paul police say they are pulling resources from other units to investigate the homicides.

St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell wrote on Facebook that he’s called a meeting with his executive team and will announce his plan to find those responsible for the violence on Tuesday.

“Last night was one of the most violent nights I have witnessed in my career,” Axtell wrote. “Three lives were lost, three families will never be the same and our community is waking to uncertainty and fear. Please know that the women and men of the [St. Paul Police Department] are working tirelessly to apprehend anyone involved in this violence. Please pray for the victims, our community and our staff who are exhausted from working extraodinary (sic) hours.”

Following the three recent shootings, the city’s homicide count for the year has climbed to 19.