MINNEAPOLIS (Hoodline) — Looking to try the best bakeries in town? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bakeries in Saint Paul, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.
1. Groundswell
Topping the list is Groundswell. Located at 1340 Thomas Ave. in Midway, the bakery and New American spot, which offers coffee, tea and more, is the highest-rated bakery in Saint Paul, boasting 4.5 stars out of 225 reviews on Yelp.
2. Bon Vie
Next up is Summit-University’s Bon Vie, situated at 485 Selby Ave. With four stars out of 115 reviews on Yelp, the cafe, bakery, breakfast and brunch spot has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Trung Nam French Bakery
Thomas Dale’s Trung Nam French Bakery, located at 739 University Ave. West, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery, French and Vietnamese spot 4.5 stars out of 205 reviews.
4. Salty Tart
Salty Tart, a bakery located downtown, is another go-to, with four stars out of 166 Yelp reviews. Head over to 289 Fifth St. East to see for yourself.
