MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Bob Dylan is going on tour next month and he’s stopping in Mankato.
The Hibbing native announced a U.S. tour with his band on Monday. One of the first stops, on Oct. 24, is at the Mankato Civic Center.
Tickets for the show go on sale Friday.
Other Midwest dates include Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Oct. 26 and Ames, Iowa on Oct. 23.
Dylan’s latest release was in May with the 14-CD box set of “The Rolling Thunder Revue: The 1975 Live Recordings.”
His last album release was 2017’s “Triplicate.”
The last time Dylan played in Minnesota was nearly two years ago, when he played the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
