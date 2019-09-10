MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A good Samaritan who was shot and killed responding to a St. Paul crash has been identified.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 10 p.m. Monday in the Payne Phalen neighborhood, at the scene of a four-car crash.
Witnesses say the man who caused the crash shot a good Samaritan who came outside to help. The good Samaritan died.
Neighbors said the suspect climbed into the back of a hatchback after the crash, and neighbors thought the suspect might have been injured, so they opened the hatch to check. That’s when the suspect began shooting from inside the car.
On Tuesday afternoon, neighbors identified the victim as Javier Sanmiguel. Neighbors say he is a husband and a father to four young children. A GoFundMe has been set up for the victim’s family.
Police say the suspect, a 27-year-old man with a long history of driving violation, is in custody at the Ramsey County Jail. He has not yet been charged.
