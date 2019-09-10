MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – While Tuesday will be warm and muggy, there’s a chance of late night severe storms in southwestern Minnesota.
The National Weather Service says severe storms could develop in the evening along the Iowa border and move north in the overnight hours. Threats include damaging winds, heavy rain and flash flooding.
While the severe weather looks to stay to the southwest, there’ll be rain overnight as far north as the Twin Cities.
But before the rain and storms, Tuesday will be warm, with plenty of sunshine.
Forecaster Katie Steiner says highs in the Twin Cities could climb to 80 degrees – warmth that hasn’t been seen in the metro since Aug. 20.
Tuesday will also be muggy, with dew points climbing well into the 60s, making the air feel heavy and sticky.
Following the overnight storms and showers, more rain looks to be in store for Wednesday night and much of Thursday.
By the time the rain stops, some communities could see a total of 5 inches of rain this week. That’s more than many Minnesota communities get during the entire month of September.
As for the weekend, skies are expected to be clear, with lots of sunshine and highs in the 80s both Saturday and Sunday.
