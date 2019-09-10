MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say they are actively investigating an incident where a suspect stole a vehicle and crashed multiple times Sunday evening.
According to police, the incident began around 4:20 p.m. Sunday when an adult male suspect got into an altercation with security near the 2900 block of Chicago Avenue South.
Police said the suspect fled the area in a vehicle and crashed at Cedar Avenue and Lake Street, then fled westbound on Lake Street before crashing again at 13th Avenue and Lake Street. The suspect fled eastbound and crashed at Cedar Avenue and Lake Street again.
There, the suspect fled on foot and ran to another vehicle in the area. Police said he opened the car door and the occupants of the vehicle fled. He then took that vehicle, fled southbound on Cedar and crashed into three more vehicles at 38th Avenue and Cedar Avenue.
According to police, the suspect then fled on foot and was apprehended by police officers without the use of force. He was then taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center and admitted to the hospital.
He has not been identified.
