MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Northern Metals Recycling is ordered to stop its shredding operations in north Minneapolis on Oct. 15, according to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. It comes after MPCA alleges the company had been altering its pollution control readings.
A hearing on the matter is scheduled for Sept. 23.
The company is also required to get a third party to conduct air monitoring on site and immediately give its results to the MPCA.
Last month, a whistleblower came forward with accusations against the company. The man said he was told not to write down pollution control equipment readings above a certain level and he alerted the MPCA. Documents show an inspector looked at the records and found alterations.
The MPCA settled with the shredding company on another issue in 2017, ending in a $2.5 million fine. And the recycling company was supposed to close its north Minneapolis facility by Aug. 1 and move to a new location. The court allowed Northern Metals to continue operating until the parties resolved the disagreement.
