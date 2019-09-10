Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota State High School League is reportedly facing a projected $407,000 deficit for the current fiscal year.
The Star Tribune reports that the deficit is the largest the league has ever faced, adding that the league’s board of directors is mulling over ideas to generate more revenue, such as charging admission at more championship events.
Reasons for the projected deficit include drops in sponsorship revenue and ticket sales, and the rebuilding of the league’s outdated website and data system, which cost $250,000.
