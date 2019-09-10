Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One person was killed Tuesday evening in a crash in Nowthen, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s office.
It occurred at about 7:13 p.m. on eastbound Old Viking Boulevard near West Fordbrook Drive Northwest. Investigators say the vehicle went off the road and flipped over.
First responders arrived at the scene and tried to save the life of the vehicle’s lone occupant, but they were later pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not been released.
The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting in the investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.