Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 74-year-old man has died after he got stuck inside a grain bin Tuesday evening.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 74-year-old man has died after he got stuck inside a grain bin Tuesday evening.
Sibley County investigators say it happened while the man was unloading soybeans at a farm in Faxon Township near Belle Plaine at about 3:12 p.m.
Investigators say they cut open the grain bin to try to drain the soybeans out. They found the man’s body about an hour after they arrived.
The name of the victim has not been released.
You must log in to post a comment.