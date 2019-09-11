MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The number of confirmed or likely cases of severe lung injury linked with vaping continues to rise in Minnesota.
The Minnesota Department of Health says there are 25 confirmed cases of vaping that lead to hospitalization and 12 other cases that are under review. That adds up to potentially 37 people affected.
Last week, authorities announced the first known death in Minnesota related to vaping.
Nationwide, U.S. health officials said Friday that they’re now investigating more than 450 cases of possible vaping-related illnesses in 33 states.
There have been six reported lung injury deaths connected with vaping in six states. Aside from Minnesota, there have been deaths reported in Kansas, Indiana, California, Illinois and Oregon.
The average age of patients being treated for vaping-related illness in Minnesota was reported to be 26.
