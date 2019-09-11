MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Bail has been set for a 27-year-old man charged with the murder of a good Samaritan who was shot and killed while responding to a St. Paul crash.
On Wednesday, WCCO’s Reg Chapman reports that bail was set for $1 million for Lionel Keejuan Eaton.
Eaton faces one count of second-degree murder by drive-by shooting and one count of third-degree murder in connection to the fatal shooting Monday evening.
Related: Man Charged With Murder In Good Samaritan Shooting
According to police, the incident occurred at around 10 p.m. Monday in the Payne Phalen neighborhood, at the scene of a four-car crash.
Witnesses say the man who caused the crash, later identified as Eaton, shot the good Samaritan who came outside to help. The good Samaritan died.
Neighbors said the suspect climbed into the back of a hatchback after the crash, and neighbors thought the suspect might have been injured, so they opened the hatch to check. That’s when the suspect began shooting from inside the car.
On Tuesday afternoon, neighbors identified the victim as Javier Sanmiguel. Neighbors say he is a husband and a father to four young children. A GoFundMe has been set up for the victim’s family.
Eaton is currently in custody at the Ramsey County Jail.
You must log in to post a comment.