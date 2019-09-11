  • WCCO 4On Air

CLOQUET, Minn. (WCCO) — The Cloquet Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating two children reported missing.

Three-year-old Leiyanna Jones and 18-month-old Malayaah’rae Slides Off, both Native American, were last seen near the Carlton County Youth Shelter on Tuesday. Authorities believe the children were with Sadie Slides Off, 17, who is the mother of Malayaah and the sister of Leiyanna.

Sadie is also listed as a missing person/runaway.

Anyone with information regarding the children’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Cloquet Police Department at 218-879-1247.

Sadie Slides Off, Leiyanna Jones & Malayaah’rae Slides Off (credit: Cloquet Police Department)

