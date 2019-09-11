Comments
October 1 – 13
Orpheum Theatre
Featuring a book by Tina Fey, MEAN GIRLS tells the story of a naïve newbie who falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies. Entertainment Weekly calls it “A MARVEL: dazzling and hilarious!” and USA Today writes, “We’ll let you in on a little secret, because we’re such good friends: GET YOUR TICKETS NOW!”
For tickets and more information, go to: https://hennepintheatretrust.org/events/mean-girls-broadway-tickets-minneapolis-mn-2019/
