MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After a morning of heavy rain and thunderstorms over the Twin Cities, there’ll be another chance of severe weather overnight.
The National Weather Service says strong storms could develop late Wednesday, hitting the metro area before moving north in the overnight hours.
In other words: Expect another soaking wet morning Thursday.
The highest chance for severe weather will be in southeastern Minnesota, which could see damaging winds and hail.
Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says that by the time the rain stops Friday, some Minnesota communities, particularly in the southeast, could see weeklong rain totals greater than 4 inches.
To put that in perspective, that’s more than some Minnesota communities average for the entire month of September.
Will the weekend be wet? No. A warm-up is on the way.
Augustyniak says Saturday and Sunday will be sunny, with highs in the upper 70s. Additionally, next week will feel like proper summer, with highs climbing into the 80s.
