MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down briefly at a cemetery near Winona, causing extensive tree damage.

According to NWS La Crosse, the EF-1 tornado touched down at the Woodlawn Cemetery at around 6:22 a.m. Wednesday and lasted for 1 minute, traveling about one-fifth of a mile. Peak wind speeds were estimated at 95 mph.

The NWS says in addition to tree damage, sporadic wind damage has been reported within the city.

