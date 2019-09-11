Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down briefly at a cemetery near Winona, causing extensive tree damage.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down briefly at a cemetery near Winona, causing extensive tree damage.
According to NWS La Crosse, the EF-1 tornado touched down at the Woodlawn Cemetery at around 6:22 a.m. Wednesday and lasted for 1 minute, traveling about one-fifth of a mile. Peak wind speeds were estimated at 95 mph.
Related: More Severe Storms Possible Late Wednesday
The NWS says in addition to tree damage, sporadic wind damage has been reported within the city.
A brief tornado (EF1) touched down within a cemetery near Winona, MN this morning causing extensive tree damage. In addition, sporadic wind damage was reported within the city. #mnwx #tornado pic.twitter.com/ZrWnnRgB3S
— NWS La Crosse (@NWSLaCrosse) September 11, 2019
You must log in to post a comment.