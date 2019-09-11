Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Is the American dream of buying a home still attainable? A new survey shows that many feel the cost of living is holding them back.
This is especially true among millennials.
A survey from Bankrate shows 45 percent of millennials say the cost of living is keeping them from buying a home.
That compares with 38 percent of Gen-X’ers and 31 percent of Baby Boomers who say the same.
