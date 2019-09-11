Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 67-year-old woman died Tuesday in the southwest metro after her car collided with a semi.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just after 6 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 212 and McLeod Avenue, near Plato.
Candice Joy Pederson, of Waconia, was driving her Hyundai Sonata south on McLeod Avenue when she entered the highway intersection and was struck by a westbound semi.
Pederson died in the crash.
The semi’s driver, a 59-year-old man from Stewart, was not hurt.
Roads were wet at the time of the crash.
Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.
