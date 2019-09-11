Comments
The event will be held on 10/4-5 at the Target Center.
The Minneapolis Invitational is part of the PBR’s Premier Unleash The Beast (UTB) Tour, featuring the top 35 bull riders in the world against the best bulls in the industry. It is two hours of pyro, music and the most intense bull riding action on Earth, filled with heart-pounding, bone-crushing action, and a star studded line up of the world’s best riders and animal athletes.
For tickets and more information, go to: https://www.axs.com/series/8942/pbr-unleash-the-beast-tickets?skin=targetcenter&tags=AEGTARG_WMAINMSP010108AEG001
You must log in to post a comment.