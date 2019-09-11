Comments
September is Hunger Action Month, a nationwide campaign that offers numerous, simple opportunities for Minnesotans to take action in the fight to end hunger; because unfortunately, one in 11 people – including one in eight children – does not know where their next meal is coming from. Last year, Second Harvest Heartland debuted Plates for Good, which is a partnerships with various Twin Cities restaurants that makes it extremely easy – and delicious – for folks to take action. This year, it’s even easier to grab coworkers for lunch or invite friends out for dinner because it’s happening on ONE DAY ONLY, Hunger Action Day, Thursday, Sept. 12.
