



During Wednesday’s ceremony remembering the victims killed on 9/11, a man whose mother died in the terrorist attack took time to admonish Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar over a remark she made earlier this year.

Nicholas Haros Jr., after speaking the name of his mother, Frances Haros, addressed the Minnesota congresswoman. He was wearing a shirt that bore a controversial statement the Democratic lawmaker said in March in reference to 9/11: “Some people did something.”

Over the spring, a video clip of Omar saying that drew criticism from her political opponents. President Donald Trump even retweeted a clip of her saying those words spliced with video of planes crashing into the twin towers.

Omar said the words at an event for the Council on American-Islamic Relations while remarking on how Muslims in America saw their civil liberties infringed upon in the wake of 9/11. Her defenders said her words were taken out of context.

Still, some saw Omar’s choice of words as flippant.

“Objectively speaking, we know who and what was done,” Haros said during the ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial, addressing Omar. “There is no uncertainty about that. Why your confusion?”

He continued: “On that day, 19 Islamic terrorists of Al-Qaeda killed more than 3,000 people and caused billions of dollars in economic damage. Is that clear?”

At the end of his time, Haros asked Omar and other members of the progressive group of female lawmakers of color known as “the squad” to show respect for the victims.

“Show respect in honoring them, please,” he said. “American patriotism and your position demand it.”

On Twitter, Omar posted Wednesday about 9/11, saying it was an attack on all Americans.

“We will never forget the thousands of Americans who lost their lives in the largest terror attack on U.S. soil,” she wrote. “I will continue to fight to make sure we care for the first responders and families who lost loved ones.”