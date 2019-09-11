SEVERE WEATHER:Click here for the latest updates.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a Redwood Falls man is dead after a crash Wednesday morning in Sibley County.

Investigators say 19-year-old Tashawn Parker of St. James was traveling southbound in a pickup truck on County Road 9 near Gaylord when he was struck in the intersection of Highway 19 by another pickup truck, driven by Merle Berreth, 69.

Berreth was killed in the crash. His passenger, 69-year-old Linda Marie Berreth, and Parker both suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Everyone involved was wearing their seat belts, and investigators say alcohol was not a factor in the crash. The state patrol is investigating.

