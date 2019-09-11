



Want to know where to go when it comes to yoga in Minneapolis? Whether you’re a newbie or a seasoned pro, the city boasts lots of popular yoga options to sample in and around Minneapolis.

To find the top yoga studios in the area, Hoodline analyzed data from Yelp, Facebook and ClassPass to identify which studios are the most popular. Read on for the results.

Yoga Sanctuary

100 W. 46th St., Solomon’s Porch Building, Kingfield

Photo: Yoga Sanctuary/Yelp

Yoga Sanctuary is Minneapolis’s favorite yoga studio by the numbers, with 4.7 stars out of 773 reviews on ClassPass, five stars out of eight reviews on Yelp and 1,381 fans on Facebook.

“Yoga Sanctuary is a non-profit, holistic studio, offering a place of respite and integration for your body, mind and spirit,” states the business’s profile on ClassPass. “They seek to teach fun, relational yoga every day. The practice of yoga explains that everything you need for peace and wholeness is already inside you; but living and practicing yoga is best done in the context of a supportive community.”

Up Yoga

4325 Nicollet Ave., Kingfield

Photo: Lindsay S./Yelp

Also among Minneapolis’s favorites is Up Yoga, with 4.8 stars out of 876 reviews on ClassPass, 4.5 stars out of 10 reviews on Yelp and 990 fans on Facebook.

“At Up Yoga their mission is to empower you to generate connections, take action and be a leader in your own life,” according to the business’s ClassPass profile. “They get sweaty, messy and vulnerable, on and off the mat. They are smart, sassy, loving, driven, goal-oriented, badass yogis and they always welcome everyone with open arms.”

Big River Yoga

3336 E. 25th St., Seward

Photo: Chris G./Yelp

With 4.8 stars out of 872 reviews on ClassPass, five stars out of six reviews on Yelpand 1,157 fans on Facebook, Big River Yoga has garnered plenty of local fans.

“Big River Yoga is a local, independently owned yoga studio,” according to the business’s ClassPass profile. “Their mission is to awaken the consciousness of people to realize their interconnection. They offer a variety of yoga classes for beginners, continuing and advanced students.”

Northside Yoga

1722 N. James Ave., Near North

Northside Yoga | Photo: ClassPass

With five stars out of one review on Yelp and 1,361 fans on Facebook, Northside Yoga holds its own among the competition.

“Each class offered at Northside Yoga is welcome to all experience levels,” per the business’s ClassPass profile. “Yes – that includes beginners! No need to sign-up ahead of time, just show up a few minutes before class starts in comfortable clothing.”

Twin Town Fitness

723 W. 26th St., Lowry Hill East

Photo: Twin Town Fitness/Yelp

With five stars out of three reviews on ClassPass, 4.5 stars out of four reviews on Yelp and 1,349 fans on Facebook, Twin Town Fitness is another popular local pick.

“Small classes, coaches who know you, and workouts that meet you where you are,” per the business’s ClassPass profile. “You can go to any gym and get a hard workout. Their goal is to push the members of their community to be the happiest, strongest, and most confident people they can be.”

