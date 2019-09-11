MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Vikings’ safety Anthony Harris has been recognized for the dominating defensive plays he made against the Atlanta Falcons.
On Wednesday, the team announced Harris has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week, the first of Harris’ career.
Harris had a career game against the Falcons, intercepting two of quarterback Matt Ryan’s passes. Those plays led to two touchdowns by the Vikings. He also recovered his third career fumble in the second quarter that also resulted in a scoring drive by Minnesota.
Harris also notched five tackles and three passes defended in the team’s victory over the Falcons.
The honor is the fifth by a Vikings defensive back under head coach Mike Zimmer, and the Vikings have now had an NFC player of the Week in four consecutive season openers.
